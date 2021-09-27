World's first Jumanji ride promises 'pitfalls, surprises, and dangers' in the jungle

EW exclusively reveals teaser artwork and ride details for the first theme park ride based on the Jumanji franchise.

In the jungle, you must wait... in line to ride the world's first Jumanji-themed attraction.

EW has an exclusive first look at the concept art for the film franchise's debut theme park ride, Jumanji — The Adventure, which is set to open in 2022 at the Gardaland Resort in Italy.

Based on Sony Pictures' big-screen series, the Jumanji — The Adventure ride will transport guests into the world of the movies, where an indoor journey "full of pitfalls, surprises, and dangers through the wild jungle" awaits, according to the ride's official synopsis.

Jumanji The Adventure ride The world's first 'Jumanji' ride will open at Gardaland in Italy. | Credit: Courtesy of Sony

"The team at Gardaland are top notch creatives and storytellers who have designed an immersive experience that expands on the world created by the films," said Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of global partnerships and brand management and head of location-based entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Adding many new elements, fans will be transported far beyond their imagination, deep into the jungles of Jumanji."

Since the first Jumanji film debuted in 1995 with Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst in lead roles, Sony has updated the series with two new entries starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan: 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, while the 2005 movie Zathura: A Space Adventure serves as a spin-off of the original.

Jumanji The Adventure ride Italy's Gardaland will open the world's first 'Jumanji' ride. | Credit: Courtesy of Sony

Though the recent editions revolve around a video game adaptation of the titular board game, the original follows a family who unwittingly releases a man — and the wildlife terrors — who spent years trapped inside the world of Jumanji. To date, the franchise has grossed more than $2.1 billion at the global box office.

Opened in 1975, Gardaland has become one of Italy's top theme park destinations, boasting dozens of attractions, a Kung Fu Panda roller coaster, and an immersive theater experience using elements from Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman films.

Jumanji — The Adventure is set to open in the first half of 2022. See EW's exclusive ride concept art above.

