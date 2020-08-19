Julianne Moore's Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias lands Amazon debut

Amazon's roster of Glorias has grown exponentially.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, distributor Roadside Attractions has shifted Julie Taymor's likely awards contender The Glorias — a biopic chronicling the life of political activist Gloria Steinem throughout various phases of her life, as portrayed by Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, and more — from a theatrical bow to a streaming release later this year.

Originally slated to hit theaters on Sept. 25, The Glorias (based on Steinem's memoir My Life on the Road) will now stream exclusively on Amazon Prime in North America and will be available for purchase on all electronic platforms beginning Sept. 30.

"The message of Gloria’s life and activism and spirit speak so strongly to the current moment, and we collectively decided to pivot from a theatrical release to this new, digital plan to give the film its widest audience, right away,” Roadside Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff told Deadline of the film's release strategy.

The Glorias traces Steinem's rise to political activism across five decades, with Moore and Vikander playing adult versions of the noted feminist, while Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong play her during her formative youth. Taymor's film also highlights women who influenced Steinem's journey, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint), and Bella Abzug (Bette Midler), among others.

Prior to landing a release date, The Glorias held its world premiere in January at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received warm reviews from critics.