Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, and someone's blood star in new film from Mare of Easttown creator

What do you have when you take Oscar-winning, venerated actress Julianne Moore, Emmy-nominated, buzzy breakout ingenue Sydney Sweeney, and the creator of pandemic-era powerhouse Mare of Easttown?

The answer: a hit. And also, Echo Valley. Mare's Brad Ingelsby takes us back to Southeastern Pennsylvania for this dramatic feature from Apple Original Films, written by Ingelsby and directed by BAFTA Award-winner Michael Pearce (Beast, Encounter).

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney to star as mother and daughter in 'Echo Valley' | Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Moore stars as Kate Garrett, a mother still reeling from a personal tragedy (and who reels better than Julianne Moore?). Kate spends her days boarding and training horses at Echo Valley Farm, 22 secluded, picturesque acres in Southeastern P.A. Late one night, her wayward daughter, Claire (Sweeney), arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling, and covered in someone else's blood(!). From there, Echo Valley becomes a heart-pounding thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child.

Knowing the participants involved, we're guessing it's pretty far.

Echo Valley will be produced by Scott Free's Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss, Ingelsby's fourth cinematic collaboration with the production company, following Out of the Furnace (2013), American Woman (2015), and Our Friend (2019). Ingelsby will also serve as a producer along with Kevin Walsh and The Walsh Company (House of Gucci, Manchester by the Sea), under Walsh's multi-year Apple TV+ producing deal.

Apple Original Films is on something of a roll, after squashing Netflix's dreams and becoming the first streamer to produce a Best Picture Oscar winner with 2021's CODA. This year, Apple is once again represented at the Academy Awards with Bryan Tyree Henry's Best Supporting Actor nomination for the drama Causeway. Meanwhile, Moore has already cut her teeth with Apple, starring in Sharper, a thriller co-starring Sebastian Stan, currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Production on Echo Valley is expected to begin this summer.

