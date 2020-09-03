Julianne Moore storms The Glorias through feminist history in Gloria Steinem biopic teaser

The Glorias — yes, all of them — are coming!

Director Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem biopic (starring Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as the iconic activist at various stages of her life) has unveiled its first teaser trailer, and the clip previews a sprawling journey through the legacy of one of the most celebrated figures in feminist history.

Adapted from Steinem's autobiography My Life on the Road, The Glorias charts her rise through her time in India as a young woman and the founding of Ms. magazine in New York City all the way through her work with the women's rights movement in the 1960s and at the 1977 National Women's Conference.

In addition to Moore and Vikander's portrayals, young actresses Lulu Wilson and Ryan Keira Armstrong play Steinem throughout her childhood, with actresses like Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Bette Midler, Monica Sanchez, and Kimberly Guerrero playing notable women who made profound contributions to the movement alongside Steinem, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Flo Kennedy, Bella Abzug, Dolores Huerta, and Wila Mankiller.

"I’ve been directing a long time, and I’ve gone through a lot of stuff. And for a long time, I kept my blinders on and said there’s no such thing as misogyny. Until I got it really bad on a show,” Taymor previously told EW of the film's inspiration in January at Sundance, where the film premiered to warm reception from movie critics. "Gloria came to my side and she said ‘It’s OK. I get it. Been there. Done that.'"

The Glorias hits Amazon Prime Video in North America and will be available for purchase on all electronic platforms beginning Sept. 30. Watch the first teaser above.