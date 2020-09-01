Julianne Moore to play Evan's mom in Dear Evan Hansen movie

Dear Evan Hansen (movie) type Movie genre Musical

Drama

The Oscar-winning actress has signed on to Universal's upcoming adaptation of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's hit Broadway musical, EW has confirmed. Ben Platt is expected to reprise his role as the eponymous Evan Hansen, a socially anxious high schooler who gets entangled in a web of lies after he pretends to have been close with a classmate who died by suicide.

Moore will play Evan's mother Heidi, a role that was originated on Broadway by Rachel Bay Jones (and also earned Jones a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical).

Dear Evan Hansen will be a reunion for Moore and Adams, who star together in the upcoming Joe Wright thriller The Woman in the Window. Adams is playing Cynthia, the mother of Evan's classmates Connor (played in the film by Colton Ryan) and Zoe (Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever).

Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) and Nik Dodani (Atypical) are also part of the cast. Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) is directing from a script by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the original stage musical.

Moore most recently starred in Gloria Bell and Bel Canto, and up next, she'll appear as Gloria Steinem in Julie Taymor's biopic The Glorias.

