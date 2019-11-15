Julian Day rewrote Elton John's history with Oscar-worthy Rocketman costumes

Day claims John loved a pair of winged boots Egerton wears in the film so much that he had a pair custom-made for the singer, complete with an “E” and a “J” on each foot. Egerton also gifted John a pair of glasses he wore during a scene about the composition of the icon’s signature hit “Your Song.”

“‘Your Song’ meant a lot to Elton and it meant a lot to Taron, and there’s a bit where he’s composing ‘Your Song’ in his mom’s house, and those glasses [he wears in the scene], Taron wanted to give those as a gift to Elton, so he got his prescription and put the lenses into them and gave them to him as a birthday gift,” Day remembers.

Day says that none of John’s real clothing appears in the film, though the jacket Egerton wears on the film’s poster is an Elton original.

“It’s in the archives…. They’re museum pieces, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, so you can’t use them for filming, but for the photoshoot we got it out,” he explains. “That jacket is absolutely tiny…. I didn’t think it would fit on him, but Taron managed!”