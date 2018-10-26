15 of Julia Roberts’ best dramatic roles

With Amazon Prime’s Homecoming, directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and based on the 2016 Gimlet podcast of the same name, Roberts takes on her first starring role in a TV series. She plays a woman who once worked with a seemingly good program dedicated to helping soldiers readjust to civilian life — or that’s what its purpose claimed to be, anyway. Four years later, she has no memory of her experience there, and people are asking a lot of questions. “You can feel the tragedy of this woman being caged,” co-creator Eli Horowitz says of the intense series. “We’re not used to seeing Julia Roberts get intimidated or bullied.”

Homecoming debuts Nov. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.