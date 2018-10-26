15 of Julia Roberts’ best dramatic roles

America's sweetheart gets serious
Bob Marshak/Universal; Roadside Attractions;Everett Collection
Flatliners (1990)
Everett Collection
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Everett Collection
The Pelican Brief (1993)
Everett Collection
Michael Collins, 1996
Everett Collection
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Everett Collection
Stepmom (1998)
Columbia Pictures
Erin Brockovich (2000)
Bob Marshak/Universal
Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
Everett Collection
Closer (2004)
Everett Collection
August: Osage County (2013)
Claire Folger/Weinstein
The Normal Heart (2014)
Jojo Whilden/HBO
Money Monster (2016)
Atsushi Nishijima/Sony
Wonder (2017)
Dale Robinette/Lionsgate
Homecoming (2018)
Amazon Prime
Ben Is Back (2018)
Mark Schafer/LD Ent./Roadside Attractions
All hail the queen!
Julia Roberts photographed by Carter Smith at the Beekman Hotel
1 of 17
Advertisement