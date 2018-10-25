See all the stunning photos from EW's Julia Roberts cover shoot

Roberts’ performance in Back is fueled by both love and anger, especially in a scene where her character, Holly, confronts Ben (Hedges) in a men’s clothing store when she thinks he’s using drugs again. “I damaged my hand, actually,” remembers Roberts. “I don’t think it’s in the movie, but I really kind of beat the s— out of Lucas in that dressing room, and I wasn’t imagining that was the way the scene was going to go, and I don’t think he was either.” [Laughs] Recalls Lucas, “Oh yeah, I think I actually got bruised. She went hard, so credit to her.”