Avast! Jude Law to play Captain Hook in Disney's live-action Peter Pan & Wendy

Jude Law is about to learn that you should never smile at a crocodile.

The versatile actor, who's appeared in franchises ranging from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Captain Marvel) to Harry Potter (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) is looking to put a new feather in his cap. Literally. EW has learned that Law is in talks to portray the iconic Disney villain Captain Hook in the live-action movie Peter Pan & Wendy.

David Lowery (Pete's Dragon) will direct the film, for which he co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, and Ever Anderson and Alexander Molony are on board to pay the titular Wendy and Peter.

Law joins a long line of actors to take the second star to the right and go straight on till morning with some piratical flair, including Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs, and Hugh Jackman.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be a live-action update of Disney's 1953 animated classic Peter Pan, itself based on the novel and play by J.M. Barrie about the boy who would not grow up. There have been countless adaptations and riffs on the Peter Pan story, from stage musicals to Steven Spielberg's Hook, but the Disney film remains extremely influential in the character's design and impact, even inspiring a popular ride at Disneyland.

The film will be another addition in Disney's ever-expanding live-action slate, with Mulan up next with an Aug. 21 release date (after being bumped twice due to the coronavirus pandemic).

