Judd Apatow tells Kelly Clarkson how she became a swear in The 40-Year-Old Virgin

"It doesn't matter what I do in my life," Kelly Clarkson told Judd Apatow on the latest socially-distanced episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "No one remembers me for anything other than that."

She is referring, of course, to the iconic scene in Apatow's breakthrough film The 40-Year-Old Virgin when Steve Carell's titular character is getting his chest waxed. The closest thing to a swear Carell can conjure in that moment of pain is screaming the singer's name: "Aaahh, Kelly Clarkson!"

So with Apatow on the show to promote his latest film, The King of Staten Island, Clarkson asked him about the origins of that moment. Apatow showed that they actually had a cardboard poster on set with two columns of swears for Carell to draw on. One side was full of actual profanity (and therefore blurred out on the show) while the other side had goofier, less serious exclamations. Clarkson's name was right in the middle.

"That's amazing. I'm glad I made it between 'burger patties' and 'throbbing monkey-tail,'" Clarkson said.

Watch the full clip above.

