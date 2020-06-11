King of Staten Island type TV Show

Judd Apatow launched the film careers of Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Amy Schumer, and more. Now, with The King of Staten Island (out Friday on VOD), the writer-director is poised to create another movie star in Pete Davidson. Here, Apatow, 52, reveals those people and projects who influenced and molded him.

Being There

Hal Ashby’s 1979 tale of a simpleminded gardener who somehow becomes a political influencer is the movie Apatow says affected him the most as a kid. “I thought, ‘This is film at its best,’” he recalls. “Words can't even express how good that movie is. It was riotously funny, very deep, and [now] in the era of Trump, [seems] prophetic — except now we have a more demonic version of Chauncey Gardiner."

Image zoom Everett Collection

Ladies and Gentlemen, Lenny Bruce!!

Apatow vividly remembers getting his hands on Albert Goldman’s 1974 biography of outspoken comedy legend Lenny Bruce (currently being portrayed by Luke Kirby on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) in the eighth grade: “As a nerdy kid on Long Island, to read this incredible book about the world of jazz clubs and early comedy, it definitely lit up my imagination for getting into show business. Even though it was ultimately a dark story about addiction and the government cracking down on free speech."

Image zoom Kai Shuman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Cameron Crowe

When it comes to filmmakers, Apatow points to Crowe as one of his biggest influences, particularly the 1989 teen rom-com classic Say Anything… “It captured everything I was feeling,” shares Apatow. “I really felt like a friend had made a movie.” He adds of Crowe: "I aspire to tell stories that deep and funny. I fail most of the time, but that's really the bar for me."

Image zoom Everett Collection

Taxi

Like most children of the era, Apatow was obsessed with television, including everything from legends like Norman Lear, James L. Brooks, and Mary Tyler Moore. "Sometimes I don’t even know what I learned from watching so much of those shows," he says. "But, when people say in order to be good at something you have to have done it for 10,000 hours, all I can think of is, 'Well, I don’t know if I did anything for 10,000 hours, but I certainly watched TV for 10,000 hours. [Laughs]"

Image zoom Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank

It was Brooks' beloved late-’70s sitcom Taxi that shaped Apatow as both a viewer and an aspiring writer. “Taxi was my favorite show as a kid," he reveals. "When I was first trying to learn how to write, somebody gave me 40 scripts for Taxi. I read them all and tried to understand how they worked, and I may have gotten more out of that than anything else I ever did.”

Garry Shandling

“I was always shocked that he wanted to talk to me,” Apatow says of his late mentor, who hired him to write on The Larry Sanders Show and would become the subject of his 2018 documentary The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling. "I couldn't believe that I was around him when I first started writing jokes for him."

Image zoom John Sciulli/WireImage

Shandling would quickly go from Apatow's boss and idol to friend. “There are certain people you meet and you speak the same language and feel the same feelings," shares Apatow. "I just understood what he was going through and I think he instinctively knew what I was about. Sometimes he would get mad when people pitched jokes that were not in the neighborhood at all, and it really bothered him in a way that was somewhat shocking at times. I think it made him feel unsafe, not understood. I used to say that he doesn’t like all the jokes I pitch to him but I always felt like at least I was in the neighborhood. [Laughs] I learned so much of what I know by being in a writers’ room with him.”

Her

Apatow cites Spike Jonze’s Oscar-nominated 2013 film as helping set a new bar. “Like Being There, Her let me know how great cinema can be,” he explains. “It’s always helpful to see something that blows my mind and shows me how much more I have to learn. It just makes me want to try harder.”

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

A version of this story appears in the July 2020 issue of Entertainment Weekly, which will soon be available here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Related content: