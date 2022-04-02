The feature films of Judd Apatow, ranked

Recently, Judd Apatow hosted the Directors Guild Awards for the third time (and sailed through the tough gig like he owned it). But somehow, Apatow is more than just a director. From TV's Freaks and Geeks on, he's launched what feels like an entire generation of onscreen comedy stars. And as a producer — of everything from Lena Dunham's Girls to Adam McKay's Anchorman — he's made as much of an impact in shaping and supporting the work of others. But Apatow does have his own movies, a little over a handful to date, and they're as pure an expression of everything he does well. Most are worth seeing. Here's our highly opinionated ranking of them, from worst to best.