Watch the hilarious preview for Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Lim's SXSW comedy, which also stars Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu and counts Seth Rogen as a producer.

Ahead of the film's SXSW premiere, the first trailer for the project — directed by Lim, who previously wrote the blockbuster rom-com Crazy Rich Asians — teases an irreverent and uproarious journey through China.

The film follows Park and Sherry Cola as Audrey and Lolo, two childhood best friends who embark on an adventure through China alongside the former's college friend, Kat (Hsu), who now works in the region as a soap star, as well as Lolo's cousin, Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).

All is well until they cross paths with a drug smuggler played by Search Party's Meredith Hagner, who drops her stash on the foursome, thus forcing them to try and navigate their way out of the country.

Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Stephanie Hsu in 'Joy Ride' Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Stephanie Hsu in 'Joy Ride' | Credit: Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

In a last ditch effort to get past airport security on their way out of China, the friends decides to pose as a K-Pop group with hordes of fans. When forced to prove their talents to officials, they launch into a hilarious rendition of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's gloriously filthy "WAP."

"This film wildly pushes the limits of comedy, while giving heart and voice and dimension to people who have never had a meaningful part in this genre on screen," Park recently told EW of the film. "I just can't wait for people to have the best time watching it."

Joy Ride is set for theatrical release on June 23. Watch the film's first trailer above.

