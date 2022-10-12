The Joy Luck Club sequel in the works from Amy Tan with original cast to return
Gather around the mahjong table: Amy Tan and screenwriter Ron Bass are reuniting for a Joy Luck Club sequel.
The new film, Joy Luck Club 2, is in the works, with the original cast in talks to reprise their roles. The 1993 drama, directed by Wayne Wang and based on Tan's acclaimed novel of the same name, explored the cultural conflicts and relationships between four first-generation Chinese American women (Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita, Lauren Tom, and Rosalind Chao) and their immigrant mothers (Kieu Chinh, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen, and Lisa Lu).
The sequel would see the mothers become grandmothers as their daughters welcome children of their own, creating a new chapter in the multigenerational saga, according to Deadline, which first reported the news. A director has not yet been announced. Tan and Boss, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, will also produce alongside Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment and Jeff Kleeman.
The original film broke new ground for Asian American representation as the first major studio film with an all-Asian cast. It set the stage for other films and TV series, including Margaret Cho's 1994 sitcom All-American Girl, which featured the first Asian American family on primetime TV. More strides have been made in recent years with the sitcom Fresh off the Boat and box office hits Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
"I am thrilled to work with Amy, Ron, and Jeff to bring this special film to the screen," Ashok Amritraj said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it is important to share authentic stories about the Asian American experience, and we believe this film will speak to wide audiences with its narrative rooted in humanity and connection."
Related content:
Comments