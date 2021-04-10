Reunion tour! Josie and the Pussycats stars reunite for the movie's 20th anniversary

Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid got back together over Zoom to reminisce about the 2001 cult classic.

Josie and the Pussycats got back together — sans long tails and ears for hats.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Rosario Dawson, and Tara Reid, who starred as the eponymous band in Universal's 2001 film Josie and the Pussycats, reunited in a video released Friday to mark the film's 20th anniversary. (The movie first hit theaters on April 11, 2001.)

"I'm thrilled that people have continued to watch our movie and that it's only somehow gained steam over the years," Cook said. "That's incredibly cool."

"Especially because I think it was way ahead of its time," Dawson added. "You watch it now, and it so resonates with the moment that we're in, but at the time, I think it was hard for people to totally appreciate the satire that it was."

Based on the 1970s Hanna-Barbera animated series, Josie and the Pussycats opened to mixed reviews and lackluster box office in 2001, but has since been embraced as a cult classic. As Dawson pointed out, the film has especially drawn praise for its satirical take on the music industry and commercialization.

"I can't tell you how many places I've gone and they're like, 'My favorite movie that you've done is Josie and the Pussycats,'" Reid said. "It means so much to me how much they love it, because it meant so much to us. When we made this film, we had the best time ever."

The trio also touched on the movie's beloved soundtrack, its plethora of celebrity cameos, and their enduring friendship in the years since making the film. You can check out the full reunion above.