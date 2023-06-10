After two decades, Josh Hartnett is finally setting the record straight on his alleged feud with Harrison Ford while filming Hollywood Homicide.

Though the 44-year-old actor acknowledged that he and Ford did have their disagreements from time to time on the set of the 2003 film, Hartnett told the Independent that the rumors that they actually hated one another were blown way out of proportion.

"Drama sold newspapers, especially back then," he told the outlet. "But we actually got along really well. There were things that we disagreed about on set as far as [the script], and there was a lot of rewriting happening. But it was misinterpreted as 'They don't get along!'"

Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett in 'Hollywood Homicide' Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett in 'Hollywood Homicide' | Credit: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

He continued, "It certainly wasn't a set that was filled with tension. I think I did call him 'the bane of my existence' when we were on the press tour for that movie, but that was just because he was constantly ribbing me. And that's just his way."

Hartnett and Ford starred as a pair of unconventional police partners tasked with uncovering who murdered four high-profile rappers at a nightclub in the action comedy. The film, directed by Ron Shelton, also starred Lena Olin, Isaiah Washington, Gladys Knight, Master P, and Smokey Robinson.

Much like their characters, Hartnett and Ford also had a seemingly rocky relationship. According to reports, the pair refused to make eye contact with one another on set and often bickered during the film's promotional tour. Ford also reportedly nicknamed Hartnett "punk," while Hartnett called him an "old fart."

In a 2003 interview with ContactMusic, Hartnett explained that he and Ford would often find themselves engaged in an awkward standoff in between takes. He recalled, "There were times we would end up just sitting in the car when we were supposed to be doing a scene and neither of us would say anything for like an hour."

However, Hartnett noted that, over time, the pair slowly found a way to work with one another to get the film finished. "I think there was a testing period I had to endure," he said. "But we ended up getting along near the end."

