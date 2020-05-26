Watch Josh Gad reunite Splash cast including Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah, more

Splash type Movie

It's been nearly four decades since the world became enamored with a mermaid named Madison in Ron Howard's Splash, and Josh Gad brought the cast back together on Tuesday.

Splash follows Allen Bauer (Hanks) who almost drowned as a boy while vacationing with his family in Cape Cod. While underwater, he comes face-to-face with a mermaid (Hannah) who he grows up to believe was just a figment of his imagination. During his return to the seaside city as an adult, Allen finds himself back in the sea struggling to stay afloat. The sea creature from his childhood saves his life and decides to leave as a human to be with Allen, hilarity, and mayhem ensues.

"I was terrified because I was still, even though I was like 21 or 22, I still really hadn't had a boyfriend," Hannah says of all her scenes kissing Hanks in the film. "I was terrified about the kiss."

She adds about the underwater scenes, "Tom and I didn't have masks so we couldn't really see. So it was like hit or miss whether we got the signals or understood them."

Ryan Reynolds was a surprise guest honoring his fellow Canadian John Candy who played Hanks' brother Freddie in the film. Candy died of a heart attack in 1994. He was 43.

Watch the livestream of the reunion above.

