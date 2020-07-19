Josh Gad reveals why 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' was added after early Frozen screening

Can you imagine Frozen without the classic number "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" According to Josh Gad, who voices the frosty sidekick Olaf in the film, that scenario was almost reality.

In a new episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Gad tells host Lola Ogunnaike that the film's songwriter Robert Lopez (who penned the songs with his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez) came to him and told him the first screenings of the film were "a mess."

According to Gad, Lopez wanted to fix it with a "moment where we really see the girls' affection for each other early on," and the result was "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" Gad says that six months later he watched the newly edited film with his wife, who he says "is the most critical person I know," and she loved it, calling it, "really, really special."

"I left it there being like, 'I think we hit the mark,'" he says. The song follows Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa (Idina Menzel) at three pivotal points in their life when Anna tried to encourage her sister to join her in building — you guessed it — a snowman.

