Josh Gad has some bad news about the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot

Josh Gad isn't letting multiple setbacks shrink his hopes for Disney's Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot.

The Frozen actor, 42, was previously announced to star in the upcoming installment, titled Shrunk, back in 2019. Now, he's providing an update on the film's status on social media — and things aren't looking too good.

"A lot of u ask me what's going on with this film," Gad tweeted. "Truth is, we were inches from starting and then COVID hit, inches from starting again & then my schedule exploded with conflicts, inches from starting again & budget got the best of us. If you want it, let your local @disney know."

The film, which was set to be directed by original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director Joe Johnston, would have marked the return of Rick Moranis as Wayne Szalinski. In addition to the 1989 film, Moranis previously reprised the role in 1992's Honey, I Blew Up the Kid, and 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

It was previously revealed that Gad would play a grown-up version of Szalinski's son Nick who, much like his father, ends up accidentally shrinking his own children during his own wacky science experiment. The premise for the film was based on a story idea by Gad, with Todd Rosenberg penning its screenplay.

Gad previously tweeted his excitement about Moranis joining the project in 2020.

"To say it is a dream come true to once again see #RickMoranis on the big screen is the understatement of the decade," he wrote. "But to say, I get an up seat view of him returning to play one of his most iconic roles is the understatement of the Century. Welcome back hero!"

