Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige join Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop sequel

The long-awaited third Beverly Hills Cop sequel has recruited two more to the force.

EW has confirmed that Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped, The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Taylour Paige (Zola, Sharp Stick) have joined Eddie Murphy for Netflix's upcoming movie, which will now be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley (named after Murphy's beloved protagonist). Details on who Gordon-Levitt and Paige will be playing are being kept under wraps for now, but we wouldn't be surprised if Gordon-Levitt's character's last name is Rosewood.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop, Taylour Paige Credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty; Everett; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Murphy first starred in 1984's hit Beverly Hills Cop as an officer from Detroit who follows a case to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of a friend. The franchise continued with two sequels in 1987 and 1994, and production on the third sequel has already begun.

Mark Molloy is now attached to direct Will Beall's script. Along with starring as Foley, Murphy is also producing the film with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic set as executive producers and Melissa Reid as co-producer.

Back in 2020, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were set to direct the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. They had been tied to the project since 2016. "We're still involved in that project, and there's a screenwriter now on it that's going to try to write a first draft or a first treatment at least with the story," El Arbi previously said. "So we're going to see what the first version will be, but we're very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That'd be great."

