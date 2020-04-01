Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares sweet throwback photo for 10 Things I Hate About You anniversary

Image zoom Robin Marchant/Getty Images

10 Things I Hate About You type Movie

We bet Joseph Gordon-Levitt has more than 10 things he loved about starring in 10 Things I Hate About You, as the actor celebrated the beloved film's 21st anniversary on Tuesday with a sweet throwback photo of the cast.

"Today, March 31st, is the anniversary of '10 Things I Hate About You,'" Gordon-Levitt tweeted. "All of us were friends and spent so much time together that whole summer. Nothing but love for all the wonderful memories I had making that movie."

The 39-year-old also shared a photo of himself with castmates Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, and David Krumholtz from the 1999 movie.

Based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You focused on Gordon Levitt's Cameron, who hatches a plan so his crush Bianca's (Oleynik) strict father will allow her to date him, by setting up bad-boy Patrick (Ledger) with Kat (Stiles), Bianca's sister. The film was critically and financially successful and boosted Gordon-Levitt and his costars' careers. There was even a 2009 TV adaptation of the movie on ABC Family.

A few years ago, Union shared a similar photo, gushing about her costars in the film, which came before her starring roles in other popular flicks like She's All That and Bring It On.

"Just a bunch of kids having the time of our lives up in Tacoma/Seattle ... 1st movie & an experience that I'll never forget," she wrote on Instagram. "The best/coolest/most generous group of people to share my 1st film experience. What a time man."

Stiles, who was 17 when she starred in 10 Things, said the intelligent, strong-willed Kat was the perfect character for her to play.

“I was desperate for the part,” she told EW last year. “It was so refreshing to see a teenage girl who was so feisty. I thought that the writers had a healthy dose of cynicism with their humor that you don’t always find with teen romantic comedies.”

Recently, Gordon-Levitt had a cameo in 2019's Knives Out, and he appears in the upcoming crime drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne. Stiles, who acted in Hustlers, stars alongside Kelsey Grammer in the unreleased drama The God Committee, which was set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Related content: