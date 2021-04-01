10 Things I Hate About You type Movie

Joseph Gordon-Levitt knows fans can never get enough of the film 10 Things I Hate About You— not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.

On Wednesday, the actor, who plays Cameron James in the beloved 2000 teen rom-com, posted a throwback pic of himself with castmates Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, and Larisa Oleynik to celebrate the movie's 22nd anniversary.

For the Instagram caption, the HitRecord founder wrote "10 Things I Hate About You came out today, March 31st, back in 1999. I'll never forget that summer, making that movie with such wonderful people. The best of times. Still can't believe it was over 20 years ago. <3"

The film, a modern retelling of Shakespeare's The Taming of The Shrew, was a moderate success at the box office but has since built a reputation as one of the best teen movies of all time. That in part comes from Ledger giving a breakout performance as Patrick Verona, one of the standout roles in the late actor's tragically short career.

Remembering the film seems to be an annual tradition for Gordon-Levitt, who posted a different cast photo last year with a caption calling it "an experience that I'll never forget."

