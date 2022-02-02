Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to tackle his newest role as cult leader Jim Jones in the upcoming psychological thriller White Night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film will follow the story of Deborah Layton (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), who famously escaped the People's Temple cult in 1978.

Based on Layton's 1998 memoir Seductive Poison, with a screenplay adapted by William Wheeler, White Night will recount the events that made Layton a key player in Jonestown and subsequent vocal victim.

Six months after Layton's breakout, Jones ordered over 900 of his followers to drink a poisonous concoction of cyanide and Flavor Aid in the infamous Jonestown Massacre, one of the largest recorded mass murder-suicides.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Jim Jones Joseph Gordon-Levitt and cult leader Jim Jones | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images; Janet Fries/Getty Images

Amy Nauiokas, CEO of production company Archer Gray, told THR, "Debbie's incredible journey with the People's Temple deserves an audience across generations. It should serve as a warning about the power a certain type of charismatic leader can have and the very real lessons to be learned from our history."

Gordon-Levitt isn't the only actor set to portray the notorious figure. EW reported in November that his Inception co-star Leonardo DiCaprio is set to play Jones in a biopic written by Venom writer Scott Rosenberg.

Though neither Gordon-Levitt nor Grace Moretz is a stranger to the psychological thriller genre, both have recently dabbled in animation. The former is set to voice Jiminy Cricket in Disney's 2022 live-action Pinocchio, and the latter had turns in 2021 in Tom & Jerry and The Addams Family 2.

