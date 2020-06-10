Joseph Gordon-Levitt fends off airplane hijackers in 7500 trailer

A Joseph Gordon-Levitt film appearance feels rare these days, but he's back in the new trailer for Amazon's 7500, a thriller named after the airline code for a plane hijacking.

Levitt has been quietly appearing in films, like his role as the voice of Canto Bight-ian Slowen Lo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, directed by his Looper helmer Rian Johnson, as well as another voice part in Johnson's Knives Out. (He voices in the TV detective on the show Marta's sister is watching towards the beginning of the movie.) Now, he takes a starring turn in 7500 as Tobias, an American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris.

Directed by Patrick Vollrath, 7500 sees the plane overwhelmed by terrorists armed with makeshift knives. With the captain severely injured, Tobias is able to lock himself in the cockpit and prepare for an emergency landing, but then the attackers kill a passenger and threaten to do the same with others if he doesn't open the door. Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu, and Aylin Tezel are also featured.

Amazon Studios acquired the film in May 2019 at the Cannes Film Festival before the work formally premiered at Switzerland's Locarno Film Festival in August 2019. Now, 7500 will hit Amazon Prime Video on June 19.