Watch the first trailer for Jordan Peele's mysterious new horror epic Nope

Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and more residents of a quiet desert town have a close encounter in the first trailer for Jordan Peele's upcoming horror epic, Nope.

Kaluuya reunites with his Get Out director for "a new pop nightmare" alongside Palmer and Steven Yeun. Described as a reimagining of the summer film, Nope follows residents of a lonely gulch of inland California who "bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery," per the film's release.

The trailer begins with Kaluuya and Palmer on a Hollywood sound stage, diving into the history of motion pictures. The two work at Haywood Ranch, Hollywood's only Black-owned group of horse trainers. The ranch — and town! — is rocked when a mysterious force descends from the skies, wreaking havoc below and sucking up petrified residents.

Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection) also star alongside Kaluuya and co. Peele wrote, directed, and produced alongside Ian Cooper — who also produced Peele's Us and Candyman — for their Monkeypaw Productions as part of their deal with Universal Pictures. The horror epic debuts in theaters on July 22.

Saddle up and watch the trailer for Nope above.

