Jordan Peele taps Keke Palmer as star of new mystery horror film

Peele's Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is also reportedly in talks to join the cast.

The mystery box that is Jordan Peele's next horror movie is slowly cracking open.

Hustlers actress Keke Palmer, who's had fun playing with horror tropes on screen in shows like Scream Queens and Scream: The TV Series, has been cast in a starring role for the 2022 event film, EW has learned. Not only that, but Peele is looking to reunite with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who's now reportedly in negotiations to join the filmmaker's next directorial effort, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peele is writing and directing the movie, details for which have been kept under wraps. We know it's being produced by Peele and Ian Cooper through the Monkeypaw Productions banner and that it still doesn't have a title that we know of. However, it is currently on the schedule to be released by Universal Pictures on July 22, 2022 (barring any delays).

This movie follows Peele's Oscar win for his original screenplay for 2017's Get Out, and his Lupita Nyong'o-led doppelgänger nightmare, 2019's Us. Those movies together grossed more than $500 million worldwide.

Palmer previously worked with Peele on the Comedy Central show Key & Peele, which saw the actress on the 2013 episode "Obama Shutdown." Aside from her work as a talk-show host, Palmer also featured in Facebook Watch's Turnt Up with the Taylors, Fox's Star, and EPIX's Berlin Station.

Kaluuya gained a lot of attention for his performance in Get Out, and he followed up the movie with roles in Black Panther, Widows, Queen & Slim, and the most recent Judas and the Black Messiah.

Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the film for Universal.

Deadline was the first to report the news.