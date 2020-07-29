Jordan Peele and Issa Rae team up for Sinkhole genre film tackling female perfection

The Get Out director and Insecure creator are teaming up!

Jordan Peele has found his next genre project... to produce, anyway. After producing Nia DaCosta's Candyman and Misha Green's Lovecraft Country series, the Get Out and Us director is now teaming up with Insecure's Issa Rae to develop Sinkhole, EW has learned.

Rae will potentially star in the movie, which is based on a short story by Leyna Krow, but at the very least she'll produce with Montrel McKay and Sara Rastogi through her Issa Rae Productions banner. Peele and Win Rosenfeld will produce through Monkeypaw Productions, which also previously worked on Amazon's Hunters and CBS All Access' The Twilight Zone.

The original short story tells of a young family moving into their dream home, which has a gaping sinkhole in the backyard with the mysterious power to take broken and destroyed things and make them perfect. The question is, what happens if the thing that falls in is a person?

Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions — the latter of which has a five-year exclusive deal with Universal—won the rights to Sinkhole in a competitive situation.

The news arrives this week as Rae's Insecure received eight total Emmy nominations from the Television Academy, including for Comedy Series and Rae's Lead Actress in a Comedy performance. She's also attached to star in HBO's upcoming Coastal Elites satire, which is set during the coronavirus outbreak.

Deadline was the first to report the news.