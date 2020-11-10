Jordan Peele's next horror film sets summer 2022 release date

It looks like spooky season will be continuing for Jordan Peele.

Universal Pictures announced Monday that its untitled event film set for theatrical release July 22, 2022, will be a horror movie from the Get Out and Us director.

The studio declined to state Peele's precise role on the new film, though as The Hollywood Reporter points out, the project is one of two films mentioned as part of his overall deal with Universal. A 2019 announcement about the deal stated that he would be producing, directing, and writing both projects. No further details about the new movie, including plot or casting details, are available at this time.

Peele has had quite a bit of success in the horror genre. Get Out, his 2017 directorial debut, won him the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and amassed $176 million at the North American box office, on a meager $5 million budget. Peele followed that up with 2019's Us, which he also wrote and directed, and which earned $255 million globally. He also produced Nia DaCosta's highly anticipated spiritual sequel to Candyman, which has been pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional reporting by Clark Collis.