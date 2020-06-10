The money will support Black Lives Matter and four other organizations.

Jordan Peele donates $1 million to orgs 'essential to the health and lives of Black people'

The donation was announced Wednesday via Twitter, with a statement that added, "We are committed to continued action against a system rooted in the violence against and oppression of the Black community."

The announcement comes after two weeks of global protests against police brutality and racial injustice, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Peele founded Monkeypaw in 2012, and the company produced both of the writer-director's films: 2017's Get Out and 2019's Us.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.