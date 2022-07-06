Get an exclusive first look at the lyric video for Jordan Fisher's 'Everything I Ever Wanted.'

Jordan Fisher is making a name for himself headlining Netflix YA rom-coms.

But in case that wasn't already swoony enough, he's also recording original songs for the projects. Below, check out EW's exclusive first look at the lyric video for Fisher's "Everything I Ever Wanted" from the forthcoming Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In-Between.

Based on the bestselling book of the same name by Jennifer E. Smith, the new rom-com follows Aidan (Fisher) and Clare (Talia Ryder) on their last evening as a couple before they head off to college. They retrace the steps of their relationship, revisiting the spots that were home to their firsts — hello, kiss, argument. They've made a pact to break up before college, but as they relive their past, they begin to question whether they should split after all.

From ACE Entertainment, the team behind the To All the Boys I Loved Before franchise, the film promises to be another entry in Fisher's growing Netflix rom-com canon (and this time, he's an executive producer).

"I was working on To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and the creative team at ACE came to me and said we have rights to this novel and a draft we want you to read," Fisher tells EW. "I fell in love instantly with the idea of a rom-com YA space that's really about transition and making real human moments. The script provided a lot of sophistication, and so did the novel; at that point, I couldn't say no."

HELLO, GOODBYE, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN Credit: Katie Yu/NETFLIX

Fisher has long made music a core pillar of his career, recording songs for Disney Channel projects he appeared in, starring in Broadway shows, featuring in live TV musicals, and releasing albums. Now, he continues that with a new song in this film that captures the romanticism and playfulness of the movie.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between hits Netflix July 6. Watch the lyric video above for more.