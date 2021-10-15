Jonathan Majors takes the reins of The Harder They Fall

On The Harder They Fall, this rang true in his approach to stunts ("if it can be done, I do it"), and his overall commitment to embodying the infamous historical figure. "He'll stay in his clothes the whole time, so they don't look brand new when we're filming. He'll change my cutlery in my house to all authentic cutlery from the Old West," says Samuel. "When Jonathan leaves the set, he stays in, his whole world is cowboy stuff, everything he'll do. He was doing so many things and saying so many things that were off page, but in character, in the zone, like all these shows of strength and everything he was doing was popping off the page... [he] knew the importance of the statement we were making."