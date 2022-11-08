"He showed up looking like a million bucks, like Hangman, with those piercing blue eyes and that brilliant smile, and I walked him into the ninth circle of hell.”

Of the many luxurious and glamorous locales tucked away within the Multiverse, Jonathan Majors had one very unusual location in mind for his first meeting with Glen Powell.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star shared that he requested Powell pitch him their upcoming Korean War biopic Devotion while they were both completely naked and sweating it out together in a Russian Turkish bathhouse in New York City.

"Pretty standard procedure: you have a meeting, you know, say, 'Hey, you want to be in the movie?' I'm like, 'Yeah, we could. Love to try it.' After the director, the next thing is to meet with Glen Powell who's also our executive producer," Majors explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I go, 'Yeah, man, let's go to the Russian Turkish bathhouse.'"

He's aware that isn't exactly the most popular place to conduct a business meeting. "Standard Hollywood meeting, you know, you're at what? Saint Vincent Bungalow? Soho House?" He asked. "No, not us. We went to the hottest place in New York City."

In actuality, Majors called the experience more of an "audition of friendship and camaraderie" than anything else. After all, their roles in Devotion — in which Majors stars as Jesse Brown, the first African-American Naval officer, and Powell as his wingman Tom Hudner Jr. — would require them to have a strong bond.

"He showed up looking like a million bucks, like [Top Gun: Maverick's] Hangman, with those piercing blue eyes and that brilliant smile," he said. "And I walked him into the ninth circle of hell."

Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors attend "Devotion" World Premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival. 'Devotion' premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 12 Sep 2022 Glen Powell pitched Jonathan Majors their upcoming film 'Devotion' while in a Russian bathhouse | Credit: Vito Amati/Shutterstock

So, the pair basked in the "100 degree" heat and dug deep into what Devotion meant to them. "We talked about the story and the relationship between Tom Hudner, who was Jesse Brown's wingman," Majors said. "Again, this is the handshake for Jesse Brown. No one's heard this story before. He is an actual superhero. And we sweated it out, we took a handshake, and then we went to the Ludlow House and had a few mezcal."

Powell previously recounted their bathhouse visit in an interview with Variety. "When I first sat down with Jonathan, he insisted I meet him in a Russian bathhouse in New York," he shared. "And I pitched him the entire movie in the hottest sauna in this bathhouse as my brain was cooking and failing, I got him to sign."

Devotion — which also stars Joe Jonas, Serinda Swan, and Thomas Sadoski — touches down in theaters on Nov. 23. Watch Majors share his sizzling sauna story in the clip above.

