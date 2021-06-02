Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors in talks to play Creed III opponent

Michael B. Jordan is eyeing a major new opponent.

EW has confirmed that Lovecraft Country and Da 5 Bloods breakout Jonathan Majors is in early talks to step into the ring for Creed III.

Deadline first reported that the actor, who is already set for a major role in the next Ant-Man film, would play the next opponent for Adonis Creed (Jordan). Admittedly, the casting of Majors as a still unknown character was not on EW's 2018 dream list of possible Apollo nemeses.

Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan in Creed Jonathan Majors, left, and Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed.' | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images; Everett

In addition to reprising his lead role in the Rocky spin-off series, Jordan will be making his directorial debut with Creed III. Although, the biggest news for the upcoming installment is probably who won't be there, as Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone is stepping away after 40-plus years, six Rockys, and two Creeds.

"I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide world for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years," Stallone wrote on Instagram upon the 2018 release of Creed II. "It's been my ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass… and end. I love you kind and generous people, and the most wonderful thing of all, is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you."