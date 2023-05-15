Jonathan Bennett teases his involvement in Mean Girls movie musical

"There's some talks going on about certain things."

Jonathan Bennett shared a totally fetch update about the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

The actor suggested that he may have a role in the movie adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical based on the 2004 teen classic, in which he starred as Cady's (Lindsay Lohan) love interest Aaron Samuels. "There's some talks going on about certain things," Bennett told PEOPLE at the 34th GLAAD Media Awards over the weekend. "Let's just say that."

Jonathan Bennett in 'Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett in 'Mean Girls' | Credit: Paramount/Everett

Bennett said the beloved flick "changed his life" and helped highlight bullying. "It made people realize what bullying was in high school," he said. "They used comedy with Tina Fey's amazing writing to be able to talk about it. And I think it was an important movie for so many reasons, but for to bring light to bullying."

Fey, who penned the script for the 2004 movie and the Broadway musical, will produce the upcoming movie musical adaptation alongside Lorne Michaels. Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey will star as Cady, Regina, Janis, and Damian, respectively. Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne will direct.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert in 'Mean Girls' Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert in 'Mean Girls' | Credit: Everett Collection

"I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone," Lohan said.

Seyfried added, "Yeah. It would just be completely different."

McAdams, for her part, expressed an interest last month. "I don't see a way to shoehorn us in," she told Bustle, but "if Tina can figure it out, I'm there, for sure."

