Watch trailer for Jonas Brothers follow-up documentary Happiness Continues

Need more Jonas Brothers in your life? Then here's some good news: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for a follow-up documentary film, and the first trailer is already here. Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film is full of behind-the-scenes footage from last year's sold-out Happiness Begins concert tour and so much more to fill that concert-going void in your life (can you tell that we're still not over their Las Vegas residency being canceled?).

This documentary comes hot on the heels of the Grammy-nominated trio's 2019 Chasing Happiness doc which chronicled the group's reunion after a six-year hiatus and took a look back on their initial rise to fame and ultimate breakup. Happiness Continues, well, continues that journey by capturing the band’s live concert experience in a victory lap and providing an exclusive look into the brothers' lives on the road as they navigate balancing tour life with their new families. The moment in the trailer where the brothers wonder if anyone will even come to their sold-out reunion tour is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Fans will see performances of favorite songs "Burnin’ Up," "S.O.S.," and "Year 3000," along with music from their Happiness Begins reunion album, filmed at their recent arena shows in Miami, Vancouver, and Mexico City, as well as an intimate set in Chicago.

Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film is executive produced by Phil McIntyre, John Lloyd Taylor, Monte Lipman, Wendy Goldstein, and Baz Halpin and directed by Anthony Mandler. It hits streaming on Friday, April 24, on Amazon Prime Video.

