Wrestler and actor Jon Huber dies at 41

Wrestler and actor Jon Huber has died at the age of 41.

Huber wrestled in the WWE under the ring name Luke Harper and then performed with the AEW as Brodie Lee. He played a soldier named Lachlan Allsopp in the 2017 period action-horror film Mohawk. Huber's wife Amanda revealed on Instagram that Huber passed away "surrounded by loved ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue."

Huber's fellow wrestler Hulk Hogan and Mohawk director Ted Geoghegan have both paid tribute to the late star.

"Totally devastated over the loss of Jon 'Luke/Brodie', such a great talent and awesome human being!" Hogan wrote on Twitter. "RIP my brother HH."

"Jon Huber, on the set of MOHAWK, would tell anyone who’d listen that he was insanely, cripplingly nervous to act alongside 'real actors,'" wrote Geoghegan. "Jon had no idea how great he was. He couldn’t fathom that the work he did as a pro wrestler made him a 'real' actor. But he was. He SO was."

Mohawk actor Noah Segan has also paid tribute to his costar.

"Jon was a great family man, a great performer and a great hugger," Segan wrote on Twitter.