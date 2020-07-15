Jon Hamm to star in Fletch reboot at Miramax

Fletch type Movie

Miramax and Jon Hamm are trying to make Fletch happen again.

The Mad Men star will produce and play the titular role in a reboot of the cult-classic 1980s franchise, with Greg Mottola (Superbad) attached to direct. Zev Borow (Chuck) will pen the screenplay.

The original film, based on author Gregory Mcdonald’s series of mystery novels, starred Chevy Chase as investigative reporter Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher and debuted in 1985 to critical and commercial success. A sequel, Fletch Lives, followed in 1989.

The new film will be based on the second book in Mcdonald's series, Confess, Fletch, and will follow the character as he becomes a prime suspect in a murder investigation. While attempting to prove his innocence, Fletch must also track down his fiancée’s stolen art collection, which she has inherited after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.

"We could not be more thrilled to see what 21st-century twist these artists create,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement.

