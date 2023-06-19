But Hamm was stuck in the '60s on Mad Men.

Gone, Hamm-it! Jon Hamm confirms he, not Ben Affleck, was originally meant to star in Gone Girl

It was almost Jon Hamm's penis audiences saw in Gone Girl.

The Emmy-winning actor stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Mad Men costar turned Maggie Moore(s) director John Slattery where he answered a fan question about his involvement, or lack thereof, in the 2014 film starring Rosamund Pike and Ben Affleck.

Jon Hamm in 'Confess, Fletch' Jon Hamm in 'Confess, Fletch' | Credit: Robert Clark/Miramax

"I was down to the very end of that," Hamm said regarding his casting. "It was meant to be me, but we had to film the continuing adventures of Mr. Draper."

Hamm played morally dubious ad exec Don Draper on Mad Men from 2007-2015, which earned him multiple accolades, including an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama for the show's final season.

According to a Page Six report from 2014, Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner refused to let Hamm out of his contract to do the movie, which went on to become a massive critical and commercial success.

The film would have probably been huge for Hamm, whose film career has not been nearly as successful as his one on television. But, he's Jon Hamm, so he's still doing just fine, and can even joke about the missed opportunity now.

"The main character in Gone Girl is from St. Louis," the St. Louis native noted. "Poor Ben, a Boston guy, had to wear a Cardinals hat. He was not very happy about it."

