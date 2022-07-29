"It’s going to devastate people and you don’t want them walking out of the theater and into traffic,” Joe Russo recalled Favreau telling him.

Jon Favreau begged the Russo brothers not to kill Iron Man: 'You can't do this'

Well, at least Happy tried.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (who directed the last two Avengers movies) revealed that Jon Favreau, who directed Iron Man and starred in the MCU as Harold "Happy" Hogan, pleaded with them not to kill off Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

When discussing Iron Man's death, Anthony said, "Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script… and said to us, 'Are you really going to kill Iron Man?'"

Joe added, "I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Favreau trying to talk him off a ledge. Because he's like, 'You can't do this. It's gonna devastate people, and you don't want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic.' We did it anyways."

Jon Favreau, AVENGERS: ENDGAME (L) Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Marvel Studios

In the film, Tony Stark dies after sacrificing himself to help bring down Thanos. Fans were heartbroken, and in the collector's book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Russo brothers recount that Robert Downy Jr. cried when he first learned about Iron Man's fate in the film.

Thankfully, there were no Avengers-induced incidents of distraught fans running into busy streets, and the movie went on to be a massive critical and commercial success, scoring a whopping $2.79 billion at the global box office. At Comic-Con, it was revealed that two more Avengers movies are on the way.

