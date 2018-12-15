8 of the jolliest Santas in pop culture

Ruth Kinane
December 15, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST
<p>He&#8217;s one of the most popular guys on the planet (what with all that excessive gift giving), so it&#8217;s no wonder he&#8217;s been brought to the big and small screens many times over the years. Yes, we&#8217;re talking about Santa Claus! And since it&#8217;s the season to be jolly, here are some of his most memorable appearances in pop culture.&nbsp;</p>
Making a list, checking it twice

<p>Okay, so technically Allen kills Santa Claus (accidentally!) &mdash; but hey, at least he steps up and takes on the demanding job. Okay, fine, he doesn&rsquo;t have any choice in the matter, but in the end he even delivers gifts to his obnoxious ex-wife! And he got two sequels as a reward!</p>
Tim Allen, The Santa Clause

<p>Yes, the original movie is considered the classic, but the dulcet tones and kindly demeanor of Mr. Attenborough make his take on Kris Kringle the stuff of miracles.</p>
Richard Attenborough, Miracle on 34th Street

<p>Maybe he&rsquo;s a little overshadowed by an elf, but still: Santa?! We all know (and love) him!</p>
Ed Asner, Elf

<p>I mean, he&rsquo;s literally a saint. Need we say more? Shame his saintliness couldn&rsquo;t save the movie overall, though.&nbsp;</p>
Paul Giamatti, Fred Claus

<p>Granted, the O.G. Santa isn&rsquo;t so great in this telling, but when his younger son, Arthur, steps up and delivers a present to the kid his dad missed, he more than earns the coveted red suit.</p>
James McAvoy, Arthur Christmas

<p>If you didn&rsquo;t think Santa could be sexy, watch Russell as the man in the red suit and reconsider.</p>
Kurt Russell, The Christmas Chronicles

<p>A Santa who knows how to throw a party is so important at this time of year. Just look at those dance moves!</p>
The Snowman (1978 book and 1982 TV special)

<p>Befriending an orphan and then adopting him even after he takes the reins and flies his sleigh under the Brooklyn Bridge? Yes, this version of Mr. Claus definitely lands on the nice list.</p>
David Huddleston, Santa Claus: The Movie

