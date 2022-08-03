Joker sequel Folie À Deux sets fall 2024 release date, just in time for awards season

Joaquin Phoenix reportedly returning for the second film, with Lady Gaga in talks to join as an alternate version of Harley Quinn.

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker sequel Folie À Deux has waltzed into a late 2024 release date.

EW has confirmed with Warner Bros. that the sequel to Todd Phillips' Oscar-winning blockbuster will be released during awards season on Oct. 4, 2024.

Little is known about the plot of the continuation to the $1 billion-grossing 2019 DC Comics adaptation, though EW previously confirmed in June that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the project as an alternate version of Batman series villainess Harley Quinn. (Representatives for Gaga and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation on Gaga's involvement.)

Margot Robbie, who's played Quinn across several films since 2016, will retain her post as the character, with a source previously telling EW that the Joker sequel will be set in a different universe with different characters.

Phillips shared a photo of the script in early June, revealing the film's French subtitle that translates to "shared psychosis" in English, and often refers to a psychiatric syndrome involving delusions shared between a pair of people — perhaps Joker and Quinn.

Before winning Phoenix a Best Actor Academy Award, the first film released to positive reviews on the 2019 festival circuit. The plot follows Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown and aspiring stand-up comic who sends Gotham City into a spiral of violence after transforming himself into Joker's titular, legendary DC antagonist.

Joker Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' | Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

The move marks Warner Bros.'s latest development in an increasingly controversial line of DC releases, with the studio deciding to shelve its long-awaited Batgirl adaptation after spending $90 million to shoot the film.

Joker: Folie À Deux hits theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: