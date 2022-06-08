Joker director Todd Phillips teases sequel with photo of script subtitled Folie à deux

Get that yellow waistcoat ready and fire up the mic — Joker is coming back to the stage with some new material.

On Tuesday, Todd Phillips shared a photo of the script cover page for a Joker sequel titled, Joker: Folie à deux. The script is credited as once again being written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

Not many other details are known, but it's probably safe to assume that Joaquin Phoenix will return for the title role that won him the Best Actor Oscar in 2020. Another hint: Phillips' post includes a black-and-white snap of the star on a couch, script and cigarette at hand.

The subtitle, Folie à deux, is the French way of saying "shared psychosis," or shared delusional disorder, a psychiatric syndrome in which delusional beliefs are transmitted from one person to another. While plot details for the sequel remain scarce, it seems the Joker's (real name Arthur Fleck) mental health will again play a central role.

As far back as 2019, rumors circulated that Phillips and Phoenix were in talks to make a sequel, which is no surprise given that Joker became the first R-rated movie to hit $1 billion at the box office. The film, which also starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Frances Conroy, garnered 12 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. For his portrayal of the titular role, Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor, and Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score.