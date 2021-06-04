JoJo Siwa says she no longer has to kiss a man in upcoming movie Bounce

JoJo Siwa did not want to kiss a boy, so JoJo Siwa is not kissing a boy.

The Nickelodeon actress (and Pride digital cover star) recently told EW that she hoped a kissing scene would be cut from her new movie because she didn't want to "kiss another human, especially because it's a man." When Siwa originally talked about the scene, she was confident that the studio would comply, and it looks like she's gotten her wish: On Tuesday, she tweeted confirmation that the scene had been indeed been removed from the film.

"My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don't have to do anything I don't wanna do ever!!!" Siwa wrote on social media. "I'm so excited to make the movie "Bounce" and couldn't have asked for better people to make it with!"

In Bounce, Siwa plays Franny, a teenage girl who is granted the Christmas wish of trading her difficult family for a new one. The movie, directed by To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Susan Johnson and produced by Will Smith through Overbrook Entertainment, is an adaptation of Megan Shull's young adult novel.

JoJo Siwa Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Siwa, who's currently in a relationship with her longtime friend and girlfriend Kylie Prew, told EW that in addition to kissing a man, another reason why she didn't want to do the scene was because she was worried her fans wouldn't be able to separate her from her on-screen character.

"That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird," she explained.

