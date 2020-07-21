McFarland, USA actor Johnny Ortiz charged with premeditated attempted murder

The actor, who costarred alongside Kevin Costner in Disney's McFarland, USA, and was most recently seen in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, faces 25 years to life in prison.

Actor Johnny Ortiz is facing premeditated murder charges.

The McFarland, USA and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie actor and his co-defendant Armando Miguel Navarro are accused of attempting to kill Brian Duke “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members," according to a criminal complaint reviewed by PEOPLE.

The complaint claims that it was Navarro, 18, who pulled the trigger on Duke on May 24. Ortiz's role in the alleged crime is not clear. Navarro is currently being held at the North County Correctional Facility with a $2.01 million bond.

The actor, 24, is being held at the Los Angeles Men's Central Jail with a $1.12 million bond. His family is raising funds via a GoFundMe while proclaiming he is innocent of the charges against him.

"We want our beloved family member back with us," Ortiz's GoFundMe page reads. "He's a brother, son, and friend to our family. We lost our beloved mother with cancer and losing another family member breaks our heart. Please help us pay for Johnny Bail Bond to get him out."

Both Ortiz and Navarro pleaded not guilty during a Monday morning court appearance in downtown Los Angeles. They are due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22. If Ortiz is convicted, he faces 25 years to life in prison.