Johnny Depp to direct his first movie in 25 years, with Al Pacino co-producing

Johnny Depp is set to direct his first movie since going behind the camera 25 years ago for 1997's The Brave.

The actor, 59, will be at the helm of Modigliani, a movie about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, which was later confirmed on social media by Infinitum Nihil, the production company Depp founded in 2004.

Reps for Depp did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

"The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," Depp said in a statement to THR. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

Johnny Depp at the Puffins red carpet during the Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 17, 2021. Johnny Depp is getting back to work after his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. | Credit: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Depp directed The Brave, in which he also starred as a Native American named Raphael, who agrees to appear in a snuff film in the hopes of giving his family a better life. Marlon Brando played the snuff film's director/producer, McCarthy.

Depp has since directed a number of music videos, notably for French singer Vanessa Paradis.

The actor is getting back to work after a jury sided in his favor in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, though so far he's been working primarily in Europe.

Aside from Modigliani, which he will also produce through the European branch of Infinitum Nihill, IN.2, he's starring as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn's film Jeanne du Barry, which began shooting in July.

Actor Al Pacino is also producing Modigliani, which is based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

Barry Navidi, also a producer on Modigliani, told THR, "This project has been very close to Al's heart. Al introduced me to the play Modigliani many years ago and I instantly fell in love with it. This is a slice of Modi's life and not a bio. It's been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again — he's a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen."