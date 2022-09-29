Amber Heard's emotional return to the witness stand is recreated in a preview clip of Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

Megan Davis portrays the Aquaman actress in director Sara Lohman's retelling of the defamation trial, which concluded four months ago in Johnny Depp's favor. In a teaser shared by Tubi ahead of the movie's Friday premiere (above), Davis's Heard recounts the agony of having to relive her trauma during the trial, interspersed with clips of actor Mark Hapka's own recreation of Depp's testimony.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial Credit: Tubi

"I have the right to tell the truth," Davis says. "I have the right to say what happened to me. I hope I get my voice back. It's all that I want." Hapka's Depp later adds, "This has not been easy for any of us. No matter what happens, I did tell the truth and I have spoken up [on] what I've been carrying on my back for six years." The clip also features a peek at Melissa Marty as Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig as Heard's attorney, Elaine Bredehoft.

EW has reached out to reps for Depp and Heard for comment on the film.

Per EW's first look at the trailer earlier this week, Hot Take will feature familiar touchstones from the trial, including Depp's courtroom doodles, the intense scrutiny of Heard on social media, and references to James Franco, who was famously included on Heard's witness list but never called to testify. Brittany Clemons, Angie Day, Marianne C. Wunch, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew executive produced, while Autumn Federici and Kristifor Cvijetic also produced.

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial Credit: Tubi

A spokesperson for Depp said in response, "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."

Watch the preview clip from Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial above.