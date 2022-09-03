The legendary composer performed "Helena's Theme" for the first time on Friday.

Cover your heart, but certainly not your ears: John Williams has given fans their first listen of the soundtrack to the long-awaited fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

The legendary composer unveiled "Helena's Theme," a song he created for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character in the 2023 film, during his Maestro of the Movies concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Indiana Jones Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones | Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Everett Collection

And for those worried about Williams's decision to perform the track nine months ahead of schedule, the musician revealed that he obtained full permission from the film's director, James Mangold, before premiering it in front of thousands of people. In fact, Williams said Mangold encouraged him to tease music from the upcoming Harrison Ford–led movie while recording it last week.

"Jim said, 'Why don't you play it at the Bowl next week?'" Williams told the audience before launching into the track. "I said, 'Jim! The picture's not coming out until next year!'"

However, Mangold remained steadfast in his support of the idea. Williams noted that the director addressed his concern by replying, "That doesn't matter. Play it at the Bowl anyway."

Williams described both Waller-Bridge and her character — whose name hadn't been announced before his show — as an "adventuress," and revealed how the action-oriented side of her personality is reflected in the song's composition.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 09: Composer John Williams attends American Film Institute's 44th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) Phoebe Waller-Bridge; composer John Williams | Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

"She's also a femme fatale. She's many, many things," he explained. "She has a kind of lyrical music like an old movie star, which she looks like, except she's young and beautiful and wonderful."

"Here is 'Helena's Theme,'" Williams concluded. "Like six months too early."

While fans have been treated to the soaring track, they'll have to wait just a little bit longer to see it performed on the silver screen. Indiana Jones 5, which has been delayed multiple times, is set to hit theaters June 30, 2023.

