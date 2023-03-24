"What people forget is, it's not just Keanu and stuntmen and Marko Zaror," he says. "I've got two camera crews in the middle of that traffic; I've got 50 stunt drivers from all over the world with five different languages. We're kind of rehearsing as we go because you just can't afford to have 300 cars in rehearsal four months out, so everybody's rehearsed in pieces, and then, on the day, you have to put all those pieces together, and then you really have to have faith that you can pull this off. How are we going to hit a dozen stuntmen in one shot? When you see those five guys all get hit by cars in the same shot without a cut, that's all real; we had to time that out with everybody. Those are five stuntmen taking the hits and five drivers timing it amongst 20 other drivers. If you want to give yourself a little bit of stress, that's a good way to do it. And if that doesn't get you, throw in a couple of dogs! And a bus! And if that still doesn't do it, have your lead actor drive 40 miles an hour in an open-door Barracuda against traffic! That's a nice stress attack."