How many people are prepared to take on Keanu Reeves' seemingly unkillable killer John Wick? Quite a few judging by the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. which you can watch below.

The forthcoming installment is once again directed by Chad Stahelski, who has overseen all of the movies in the franchise thus far. The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, and action legend Donnie Yen. The latter plays an old friend of Reeves' super-assassin who shares a history — and many of the same enemies — with Wick.

In the movie, Wick uncovers a path to overturning the High Table. But first he'll need to go head-to-head with a new nemesis with dark ties across the globe.

John Wick 4 Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 4' | Credit: Lionsgate

"We went to five different countries, we went all over the world, and hopefully it's a nice culmination of the first three movies in the franchise, bringing it all to a pinnacle," Stahelski told EW earlier this year. "I think we've done some fresh new ideas in it, and I think we've driven the story to a place that will be satisfying and I think subversive to what people are used to."

He continued, "They are always fun to work on. I've never seen an actor thrive so much in a role [as Reeves] and be so excited about making the movie. As I always say, I'd love to do a lot of other things, but working with Keanu and my team is probably the best days a guy could have. It's a good gig, I'm not going lie to you."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is out March 24, 2023. Watch the film's new trailer below.

