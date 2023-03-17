Reddick played the character of Charon, the concierge at the hitman-friendly New York hotel the Continental, in all four John Wick films, which star Reeves as the titular killer. The fourth movie in the action franchise is set to be released Friday, March 24.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," Reeves and Stahelski said, in a statement shared with EW. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Lance Reddick as Charon in John Wick Chapter 4 Lance Reddick in 'John Wick 4' | Credit: Lionsgate

A separate statement from Lionsgate, the studio behind the film franchise, provided to EW read: "The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon's humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We're stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world."

John Wick 4 also stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, and Rina Sawayama.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: